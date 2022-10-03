Penelope and the Beauty Bar’s MEDISPA Division Celebrates First Anniversary, Introduces New MediSpa Treatments

Penelope and the Beauty Bar’s MEDISPA Division Celebrates First Anniversary, Introduces New MediSpa Treatments

 By Penelope and the Beauty Bar

SEATTLE, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PENELOPE and the Beauty Bar,  a premier spa servicing Seattle for over ten years, is celebrating its first anniversary of the PENELOPE MEDISPA division today and introducing new state-of-the-art treatments. Currently, PENELOPE and the Beauty Bar's MEDISPA offers advanced Forma radio frequency facial toning, microneedling with Morpheus8, Diolaze laser hair removal, Lumecca Intense Pulsed Light Therapy (IPL), injectables and fillers, PRP treatments, B-12 shots, and Endospheres Therapy.

