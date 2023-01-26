People ScienceTM is a public benefit corporation building a people-forward clinical research infrastructure to support the evolution, knowledge, and understanding of alternative medicines and digital health solutions - things that can keep us well or ma...

People ScienceTM is a public benefit corporation building a people-forward clinical research infrastructure to support the evolution, knowledge, and understanding of alternative medicines and digital health solutions - things that can keep us well or make us better. We help clients determine if their products actually improve the health and wellness of customers. Learn more at https://peoplescience.health/. (PRNewsfoto/People Science, Inc.)

 By People Science, Inc.

LOS ANGELES , Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- People Science, a direct-to-consumer scientific research company providing a scaled research and development (R&D) platform for alternative medicines, today announced $5.3 million in a second seed round of funding led by Acre Venture Partners with participation from Bluestein Ventures, THIA Ventures and FORM Life Ventures. This brings their total seed funding to $8.5M with the prior seed round supported by Noetic Fund, Woven Science, and LifeForce Capital. The company will use the new capital to support their expansion into nutrition and food as medicine alongside their existing research efforts on natural and synthetic psychedelics, the microbiome, cannabis and cannabinoid medicines and digital health interventions. Lucas Mann, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Acre Venture Partners, will join the People Science Board of Directors.

