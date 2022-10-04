TRS Group (TRS) completed the cleanout of a firefighting vehicle at a major West Coast airport, reducing PFAS concentrations by more than 99.9%, with no measurable rebound.
LONGVIEW, Wash., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRS Group (TRS) completed the cleanout of a firefighting vehicle at a major West Coast airport, reducing PFAS concentrations by more than 99.9%, with no measurable rebound. For more information about the project, results and comparisons to triple-rinsing with water, click here.
TRS is the North American licensee of the patented PerfluorAd® technology, developed by Cornelsen Umwelttechnologie GmbH, to clean out fire suppression systems impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) found in aqueous film forming foams (AFFF). Often called "forever chemicals" due to their persistence in the environment, PFAS are notoriously difficult to remediate. As the firefighting community seeks to replace AFFF with fluorine-free foams (F3), it is imperative that we clean out the existing infrastructure and not contaminate the replacement foams.
David Fleming, a founder of TRS, stated, "PerfluorAd continues to provide outstanding results. Not only did we reduce PFAS concentrations by more than 99%, but we also applied it to the rinse water, reducing the airport's waste."
TRS is an employee-owned (ESOP) environmental remediation firm with joint ventures in Europe, Brazil, and China. Using our thermal remediation and PerfluorAd® technologies, we have cleaned more than 170 sites. Our research and development team optimizes energy delivery and focuses on making remediation technologies more sustainable. For more information visit http://www.atriplef.com or contact Mark Kluger at mkluger@thermalrs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.