RENTON, Wash. And IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Join healthcare and cultural luminaries from across the country when they show health systems how to better engage communities, improve health equity, elevate patient outcomes and save costs.
Providence's Institute for Human Caring presents its second annual conference, "Personalizing Care in a Transactional World."
Where: Register at www.InstituteforHumanCaring.org/Conference
When: 11 a.m. – 3, EST, Nov. 1, 2021
Why: Transform healthcare culture
Registration fee is $50; $90 with CME
The half-day conference offers six sessions, most featuring main speakers and panel discussions, followed by Q-and-A.
Among the healthcare luminaries: Dr. Wes Ely, professor of medicine at Vanderbilt School of Medicine and author of the recently released "Every Deep-Drawn Breath" (Simon & Schuster), will lead a panel discussion on "Whole Person Care in the ICU" – particularly timely during the pandemic and its attendant clinical isolation. The panel will include Dr. Daniela Lamas, critical care physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and New York Times opinion contributor.
Dr. Tammie Quest, director of the Emory Palliative Care Center and professor at the Department of Emergency Medicine at the Emory University School of Medicine. She kicks off the first session of the day, "Why Serious Illness Is a Serious Health-Equity Issue."
Amy Berman, RN, senior program officer at The John H. Hartford Foundation, will highlight national work she's leading in a session called, "Age-Friendly Work at Providence and Beyond."
In between all this there will be a deep discussion on "Medicine Meets Ministry – Engaging Faith Communities to Fill Unmet Needs," and another on how to customize and humanize your electronic health record system.
"We're bringing together some of the best minds in healthcare and American society to show how culture change in healthcare – leading to real transformation – is not only possible, but readily achievable," said Dr. Ira Byock, founder of the Institute for Human Caring and senior vice president for strategic innovation. "We're making measurable progress across Providence, and are eager to highlight ways that America's health systems can collectively improve patient outcomes, enhance provider satisfaction and save costs."
About Providence
Providence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 51 hospitals, 829 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 119,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states – Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington with system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif.
The Institute for Human Caring is an innovation and culture-change agent of Providence, dedicated to making caring for whole persons the new normal. We create ways for patients and loved ones to partner with caregivers to achieve highly personalized, world-class care. Visit www.InstituteForHumanCaring.org; contact HumanCaring@providence.org
