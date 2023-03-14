BOCA RATON, Fla. and RICHLAND, Wash., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaLogic Holdings Corp. ("PharmaLogic" or "the Company"), a contract development and manufacturing organization and radiopharmaceutical manufacturer, today announces the signature of a Master Services Agreement with Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. ("Perspective") (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), for the development and production of theranostic candidates VMT-01 and VMT-α-NET. The radiopharmaceuticals are currently in development for the diagnosis and treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), respectively.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.