SEATTLE, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has changed healthcare and the experience of being a physician forever. The old normal is gone. Dike Drummond MD, CEO of TheHappyMD.com has this question for healthcare leaders: "Do you believe the health and wellbeing of the physicians and staff will be more important - or less important in the post-pandemic world?"
Where can hospitals and medical groups find the Wellness Leaders they need to prevent today's epidemic rates of Physician Burnout. Where can they learn the skills to hard wire Physician Wellness into the New Normal of healthcare delivery in the wake of COVID-19?
TheHappyMD.com, the original online source for physician burnout coaching, built the "Quadruple Aim Physician Leadership Retreat" based on experience training over 40,000 doctors to recognize and prevent burnout. The retreat is a complete Physician Wellness Champion "Boot Camp" designed to prevent physician burnout system wide. Launched in 2017, six previous retreat classes have graduated 181 Wellness Champions for organizations on four continents.
Registration is Now Open
The Next Retreat is September 24 – 27, 2020 at the Edgewater Hotel in Seattle, Washington
Download the Complete Retreat Overview at This Link
[ https://tinyurl.com/QAPLRFall2020Overview ]
Tuition Discounts Available for FQHC, Critical Access Hospitals, MedEd and Groups of 2 or more
Over 3 ½ days, this intimate group of only 36 physician leaders will learn and practice:
- How to recognize, prevent and treat burnout in yourself, your direct reports and teams
- Proven tools to get home sooner, lower stress and build life balance
- Communication skills to transform physician resistance and build team trust and engagement
- Tools to run much better meetings, delegate effectively, give quality feedback to direct reports
- Techniques to navigate bureaucracy and manage your boss
- The four-part Quadruple Aim Blueprint Strategy for proactive, organization-wide burnout prevention
The retreat also offers:
- 13 hours of Continuing Medical Education
- A comprehensive 12-week follow up support system to ensure immediate leadership effectiveness on the participant's return home. Graduates receive weekly coaching calls, a weekly newsletter and exclusive access to a private online support forum for a full three months after the retreat.
About Dike Drummond MD and TheHappyMD.com
Since 2010, TheHappyMD.com [www.thehappymd.com] is the original online source of coaching, training and consulting to prevent physician burnout. CEO, Dike Drummond MD [www.thehappymd.com/about-the-happy-md] is a Family Physician and executive coach with over 2500 hours of one-on-one physician coaching experience. Dr. Drummond has trained over 40,000 physicians to recognize and prevent burnout on behalf of 175 major healthcare organizations on four continents to date.
Press Contact:
Wendy Kunz
Chief Operations Officer
242708@email4pr.com
206-430-1905
