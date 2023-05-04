Pike Street Capital, LP, a Seattle-based private equity firm, announced an investment in Apollo Optical Systems, a leader in the design and manufacture of precision optical components and systems. Based in the greater Rochester, NY area, well-known as an innovation hub for optics technology, AOS serves OEM customers in the industrial metrology, VR, commercial, LED lighting, medical instrument, automotive sensor and LIDAR, and defense markets.

SEATTLE, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pike Street Capital, LP ("Pike Street"), a Seattle-based private equity firm, announced an investment in Apollo Optical Systems ("AOS"), a leader in the design and manufacture of precision optical components and systems. Based in the greater Rochester, NY area, well-known as an innovation hub for optics technology, AOS serves OEM customers in the industrial metrology, VR, commercial, LED lighting, medical instrument, automotive sensor and LIDAR, and defense markets.

