SEATTLE, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AstrumU, a data services firm that is pioneering the use of machine learning to forecast the value of educational experiences in the labor market, today announced the appointment of David L. Steward as chairman of its board of directors. Steward is the founder and chairman of Kingdom Capital, a private investment firm based in St. Louis that has AstrumU as one of its holdings.

"Talent is evenly distributed; opportunity is not. Employers rely on imperfect tools and outdated methods for identifying, recruiting and hiring talent in ways that can obscure a person's true career potential. This has profound implications for our ability to build a more equitable and inclusive workforce where every qualified person can apply what they have learned, build a career, and achieve their full potential," said Steward.

