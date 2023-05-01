By PitchBook

Following the acquisition of LCD, PitchBook integrates LCD research to create the preeminent resource on alternative asset, credit and public equity market research

SEATTLE, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced the integration of Leveraged Commentary & Data's (LCD) research into the PitchBook platform. Users can now access LCD's analysis on the leveraged loan, bond, CLO and private credit markets, together with PitchBook's extensive institutional research offering on alternative assets, public equities and emerging technologies. This is the first integration milestone following the acquisition of LCD in June 2022 and lays the foundation for the shared vision of a fully integrated PitchBook|LCD offering.  

