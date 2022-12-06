(PRNewsfoto/PitchBook)

New financing category examines the latest stage of VC to help investors more effectively analyze risk

SEATTLE, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today introduced a new category within venture financing, the "venture growth" stage, to enable deeper analysis of the latest stage of the venture market. Over the past decade, deal sizes and valuations in the late stage have varied significantly, limiting investors' ability to identify key trends. For example, the top-decile late-stage valuation in the US peaked at $1.4 billion in 2021, while the bottom-decile late-stage valuation hit $15.0 million. The new venture growth stage category will allow investors to conduct targeted analysis of investment trends and track changes to risk profiles not traditionally associated with venture. PitchBook will be integrating the new stage into all quarterly reports across different regions and will be included within new VC research moving forward.

