Powered by Machine-Learning, PitchBook's VC Exit Predictor Enables Clients to Forecast the Trajectory of VC-backed Companies with Greater Accuracy and Efficiency

SEATTLE, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, today released PitchBook's VC Exit Predictor, a new tool and scoring methodology that objectively assesses a startup's prospect of a successful exit. The tool leverages machine learning and PitchBook's database of information on VC companies, financing rounds and investors. The primary component underpinning the tool is a classification model developed by PitchBook's Institutional Research Group that predicts the probability a VC-backed startup will ultimately be acquired, go public, or not exit due to failure or becoming self-sustaining. PitchBook's VC Exit Predictor is accessible within the PitchBook Platform and can be found on company profiles and in advanced search.

