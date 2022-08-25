Come see the first world's first digital-only garment on blockchain and explore the ways artists are bringing these elements of fashion and brand to digital in this inspiring exhibition.

SEATTLE, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Seattle NFT Museum announced the sixth exhibition this year titled "Pixel and Thread." So many NFT collections toy with the concepts of image, brand, and persona. Even in our social profile pictures, we are adorning ourselves with NFTs as part of our digital identity. What happens when some of our offline representations like fashion and brand make their way into NFTs and the Metaverse?

