For a limited time, sign up for the PF Black Card® from Nov. 7 – 15 and get a complimentary Amazon Halo View

HAMPTON, N.H., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced a collaboration with Amazon Halo to provide more people with the tools and resources they need to achieve their fitness goals inside the gym and beyond. Now through November 15, new members who sign up* for the PF Black Card® at Planet Fitness will receive a complimentary Amazon Halo View wellness tracker, along with one year of full access to an Amazon Halo exclusive membership with features and content. Find the nearest club or join online here to sign up; after doing so, new members will receive an e-mail from Planet Fitness with a unique code to redeem a Halo View on Amazon.com. All current Planet Fitness members can get 15 percent off any Halo View purchase during the same promotional period.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.