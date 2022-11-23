Seattle Plastic Surgeon Donates Free Botox For Thanksgiving Food Drive, Allure Esthetic Reviews

SEATTLE, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 24, Allure Esthetic and the Zera Foundation launched a food drive to raise food and funds for local shelters and families in need this Thanksgiving. As part of the food drive, Dr. Javad Sajan ran a promotion that offers five free units of Botox to anyone who donated at least five items to the food drive.

