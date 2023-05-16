Milestones unveils a new era of predictive home renovation analytics with Plunk Remodel Value™

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plunk, the first AI-powered, real-time analytics platform for residential real estate, and Milestones.ai, a next generation platform dedicated to homeowner management, have partnered to provide AI-driven remodel advice to homeowners. Milestones has integrated Plunk Remodel Value and Project Recommendations into their Homeowner Management System. Plunk Remodel Value determines the expected value of a home after a full-scale renovation. Project Recommendations categorize renovation projects according to the estimated value they can add to a particular home.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.