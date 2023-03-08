(PRNewsfoto/Plunk)

(PRNewsfoto/Plunk)

 By Plunk

Advanced analytics startup recognized for real-time insights into the housing market and launches new column on HW Media's RealTrends

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plunk, the leading real-time analytics platform for residential real estate, has been named as a winner of the 2023 HW Tech100 Real Estate, which recognizes the most innovative technology companies serving the real estate economy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.