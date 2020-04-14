BELLEVUE, Wash., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Inside, the most trusted source for data and insights, has launched their Digital Audience Segments product focused on providing brick and mortar retailers with complimentary access to Mobile Advertising IDs of shoppers who have visited their stores prior to the COVID19 outbreak. Point Inside's Trusted Points of Interest (POI) provide the ground truth for creating these audiences. Previously used to offer deep insights into how people interact with physical retail, Point Inside's POI has been merged with mobile location data to identify shoppers that visited a particular retail store during the busy holiday season and through the first quarter of 2020.
"Retailers are struggling to recover revenue lost from store closures. By providing them with highly accurate mobile audience data, retailers can now retarget their brick and mortar shoppers and direct them to their online stores," said Jon Croy, CEO of Point Inside. "We have always considered ourselves to be an enabling partner for retailers' digital transformation. Offering this complimentary Audience product reinforces this position during a time of high need."
Point Inside focuses on where commerce happens and has developed relationships, processes and systems that allow us to quickly build, and more importantly, keep up-to-date, thousands of hyper-accurate indoor maps for malls, airports, and big box retailers. This focus results in data that is engineered for accuracy and mapped for precision.
"While most audience builders go for quantity, we emphasize quality," said Jon Croy, CEO of Point Inside. "Our audiences are built with high confidence that the shoppers have visited a store."
Earlier this year Point Inside acquired AreaMetrics. The audience product came to market sooner than expected and just in time to help retailers during a time when stores are closed. "The capabilities the two companies bring are highly complementary and naturally synergistic. What could be better than combining highly accurate maps of retail spaces with the best location data available in the mobile marketing industry?" said AreaMetrics Co-Founder and CEO, Brandon Bennett.
About Point Inside
Founded in 2009, Point Inside is the global leader in building and managing precise indoor maps for dense retail environments such as malls, airports, and big box retail. Built for scale, over the last ten years Point Inside has successfully managed and maintained hundreds of millions of points of interest (POIs) within thousands of precisely mapped locations. Point Inside's trusted data and insights products are used by retailers and mobile marketing-focused companies to optimize advertising spending. For additional information visit our website at https://www.pointinside.com/audience.
