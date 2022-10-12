The Post-it® App for Microsoft Teams drives idea generation and organization with the power of digital whiteboard tool

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Post-it® Brand from 3M is joining forces with Microsoft, driving innovation for team collaboration with a new app for Microsoft Teams that allows for an inclusive teamwork environment– from ideation to fruition. For over 40 years, Post-it® Brand has transformed the way the world captures ideas and this latest extension and partnership with Microsoft is yet another way thinkers, doers and creatives can collaborate in a hybrid work environment.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.