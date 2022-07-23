Pay-per-click management agency adds new service for recovering suspended Google Ads accounts.

SEATTLE, July 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PPC.co a premier PPC management service company is pleased to announce the release of a new service for customers who may have been negatively impacted by a suspended Google Ads account. This service represents a new addition to the company's burgeoning paid search management business.

