WASHINGTON and LONDON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PQShield, a cybersecurity company specialising in post-quantum cryptography, has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE), the cybersecurity division part of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), to develop practices to ease the migration to post-quantum cryptography from current public-key algorithms.

The advent of quantum computing technology will compromise many of the cryptographic algorithms widely used to protect digital information today because of quantum machines' power to quickly solve the mathematical problems that underpin them. NIST's work to standardize quantum-resistant public-key cryptographic algorithms is underway, and is expected to be completed in the next two years.

