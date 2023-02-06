Presage Biosciences is driving the discovery of effective drug combinations. For more information visit www.presagebio.com. (PRNewsFoto/Presage Biosciences)

SEATTLE, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Presage Biosciences, a biotechnology company whose mission is understanding the complexity of drug response in the tumor microenvironment, today announced it has entered into a new research collaboration with Poland-based biopharmaceutical company Pure Biologics to evaluate two of Pure Biologics' very early stage assets in a Phase 0 intratumoral microdosing study. Presage's CIVO platform will be used to evaluate drug mechanism of action, potential indicators of efficacy, and drug combinations.

