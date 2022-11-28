Presage Biosciences is driving the discovery of effective drug combinations. For more information visit www.presagebio.com. (PRNewsFoto/Presage Biosciences)

Presage Biosciences is driving the discovery of effective drug combinations. For more information visit www.presagebio.com. (PRNewsFoto/Presage Biosciences)

 By Presage Biosciences, CIVO

SEATTLE, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Presage Biosciences, a biotechnology company whose mission is understanding the complexity of drug response in the tumor microenvironment, today announced completion of a first-of-its-kind Phase 0 clinical study utilizing its CIVO® (Comparative In Vivo Oncology) multiplexed microdosing technology. Presage evaluated an investigational immuno-oncology agent, subasumstat, alone and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents. The spatial biology and mechanistic insights generated from this fully-enrolled Phase 0 study not only provided additional target validation in patient tumors, but also delivered unique drug combination and pharmacodynamic biomarker data with the potential to inform further clinical development of the investigational therapy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.