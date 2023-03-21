Prescryptive logo (PRNewsfoto/Prescryptive Health)

 By Prescryptive Health

The newly renamed platform, built by Prescryptive's in-house pharmacists, offers cash pricing for prescriptions using a proprietary artificial intelligence engine with expanded reporting features.

REDMOND, Wash., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescryptive Health, a healthcare technology company on a mission to rewrite the script for the U.S. prescription market, announced today a new enhancement for community pharmacists as part of the company's innovative AI-pricing product. Pharmacists who work with Prescryptive will now have access to pricing reports, customizable profit goals, and pricing feedback, offering an in-depth look at how their pharmacy is performing with actionable insights based on Prescryptive's artificial intelligence product.

