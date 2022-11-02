Global, multiyear deal includes livestreams of 20 games per season, expanding Prime Video's global sports portfolio Amazon invests in Overtime's Series D funding round
NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Prime Video and Overtime Elite (OTE) announced a multiyear agreement giving Prime Video exclusive global streaming rights to 20 live games per season for the next three seasons, beginning November 4, making Prime Video OTE's first global media rights partner. In addition to broadcast rights, Prime Video will exclusively stream a season-long unscripted series set to debut in mid-2023. Amazon has also made an investment in Overtime as part of its Series D funding round.
OTE is a six-team basketball league featuring top 16-20-year-old players from around the world. The teams in the league are the YNG Dreamerz, Cold Hearts, City Reapers, Bruins, Falcons, and Rams. While playing in the league, players receive cutting-edge training and unparalleled resources to prepare them for college and professional basketball.
"This collaboration with Prime Video is an exciting move for Overtime Elite, affording us the opportunity to reach even more sports fans," said Dan Porter, Overtime co-founder and CEO. "Prime Video has separated themselves as the premier live-sports streaming service, and we are thrilled to showcase Overtime Elite and our fan-first approach in front of Amazon's global audience."
"Like Overtime, we hold a mutual commitment to serving the next generation of sports fans, and we are proud to join Overtime on their journey as the league continues to see tremendous growth," said Marie Donoghue, vice president of global sports video at Amazon.
The 20 OTE games will air live on Prime Video on Friday and Saturday nights, broadcast from OTE Arena in Atlanta. The larger on-air broadcast team will include AMP, the sports-and-gaming-focused social media group boasting over 2 million followers across platforms.
Every OTE player is offered a six-figure salary, with a guaranteed minimum salary of $100,000 per year, plus bonuses and shares of equity in Overtime. In addition, players earn revenue from use of their name, image, and likeness, including through sales of custom jerseys, trading cards, video games, and NFTs. Starting this season, players can choose between a scholarship or salary option.
Later this season in 2023, Amazon Music will curate musical performances for select OTE broadcasts from the hottest artists in the industry. Additional details to be released at a later date.
Schedule* of 2022-23 OTE Games on Prime Video
*Subject to change
Friday, November 4, 2022 Falcons @ City Reapers
Friday, November 11, 2022 Rams @ City Reapers
Friday, November 18, 2022 YNG Dreamerz @ City Reapers
Friday, December 2, 2022 YNG Dreamerz @ Cold Hearts
Friday, December 9, 2022 City Reapers @ Cold Hearts
Saturday, December 10, 2022 Bruins @ City Reapers
Friday, December 16, 2022 Bruins @ City Reapers
Saturday, December 17, 2022 Falcons @ City Reapers
Friday, January 6, 2023 City Reapers @ YNG Dreamerz
Friday, January 13, 2023 Cold Hearts @ City Reapers
Saturday, January 14, 2023 Falcons @ Cold Hearts
Friday, January 20, 2023 YNG Dreamerz @ City Reapers
Friday, February 3, 2023 Cold Hearts @ YNG Dreamerz
Friday, February 10, 2023 City Reapers @ Cold Hearts
Saturday, February 11, 2023 Rams @ Cold Hearts
Friday, February 17, 2023 PLAYOFFS: 3 v 6 G1
Saturday, February 18, 2023 PLAYOFFS: 3 v 6 G2
Friday, February 24, 2023 SEMIS: 1 V 4 G2
Friday, March 3, 2023 FINALS: Game 1
Saturday, March 4, 2023 FINALS: Game 2
OTE on Prime Video will be available across hundreds of compatible devices worldwide as part of a Prime membership.
About Prime Video Sports
Prime Video supports a growing lineup of live sports globally, including Thursday Night Football, the WNBA, the Seattle Storm, the New York Yankees, and Seattle Sounders FC in the United States; ONE Championship in the United States and Canada; Premier League in the United Kingdom; US Open Tennis, ATP, and WTA in the United Kingdom and Ireland; UEFA Champions League football in Germany and Italy; Roland-Garros and Ligue 1 in France; Australian Swimming globally; and New Zealand Cricket in India. While availability varies by marketplace, fans can also subscribe to streaming services such as Eurosport, FOX Sports (Mexico), LaLigaTV, MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, NBA TV, and Premiere FC (Brazil) through Prime Video Channels. This is in addition to a selection of Amazon Original All or Nothing sports docuseries including All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, All or Nothing: Juventus, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, and All or Nothing seasons with the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, and Philadelphia Eagles, as well as the NCAA's Michigan Wolverines football team.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.
ABOUT OTE
Overtime Elite (OTE) is a professional basketball league featuring top 16-20-year-old domestic and international players. There are six teams in the league, and games are played primarily at the OTE Arena in Atlanta. OTE, owned and operated by Overtime, brings fans as close as possible to the action through broad digital distribution on accounts that have millions of followers.
While playing in the league, players receive innovative, cutting-edge education and training to prepare them for college and professional basketball. OTE's sponsors include State Farm, Gatorade, Meta Quest and GMC.
