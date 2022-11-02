Global, multiyear deal includes livestreams of 20 games per season, expanding Prime Video's global sports portfolio Amazon invests in Overtime's Series D funding round

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Prime Video and Overtime Elite (OTE) announced a multiyear agreement giving Prime Video exclusive global streaming rights to 20 live games per season for the next three seasons, beginning November 4, making Prime Video OTE's first global media rights partner. In addition to broadcast rights, Prime Video will exclusively stream a season-long unscripted series set to debut in mid-2023. Amazon has also made an investment in Overtime as part of its Series D funding round.

