 By Prison Fellowship

Ackerman and Board of Directors initiating 20-month transition to new leadership

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prison Fellowship President & CEO James Ackerman today announced his transition from leading the ministry, effective June 30, 2024. The Board of Directors and Ackerman have initiated a selection process for the next CEO with the goal of naming a successor in 2023. At a critical juncture in the organization's history in 2016, Ackerman, a seasoned media executive and Prison Fellowship volunteer, was called to lead the ministry into the new phase of health, growth, and strategic innovation it enjoys today. After a period of prayerful discernment, Ackerman announced his intention to hand over leadership of the ministry to a successor.

