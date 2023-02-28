EPA-registered, Insect Shield apparel and gear products are designed to provide long-lasting, effective, and convenient protection from insects that can carry dangerous diseases.

GREENSBORO, N.C. and SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ricky Wysocki, currently the number-one professional disc golf player in the world, was bitten by a tick and diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2019, landing him bedridden for months. After journeying back to recovery, he now chooses Insect Shield to help stay protected from ticks out on the course, known to be prime tick habitats. Since his diagnosis, Wysocki now uses his platform as a top athlete to spread awareness about the dangers of ticks and the importance of taking preventative measures to avoid tick bites.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.