Strategic acquisition will provide rapid technology innovation to create new solutions that address teaching, learning, and collaboration needs

SEATTLE, Nov. 28, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean®, a leading global education technology company, today announced it has acquired substantially all of the assets of Explain Everything, a leading digital whiteboard platform for creating engaging lessons, activities, and interactive presentations. The Explain Everything app provides users with an infinite canvas to draw, animate, create videos, and collaborate and is available on all mobile platforms. With the new acquisition, Promethean will merge the existing Explain Everything team and platform into its standing operations and portfolio.  

