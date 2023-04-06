(PRNewsfoto/Promethean)

(PRNewsfoto/Promethean)

 By Promethean

The company's flagship ActivPanel 9 wins a Cool Tool Award in the new product or service category

SEATTLE, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean, a leading global education technology company, has received the highest honors from The EdTech Awards 2023, which were established in 2010 to recognize, acknowledge, and celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology. The company's newest interactive display, the ActivPanel 9, won a Cool Tool Award in the "New product or service" category. In addition, Merlyn Mind was given a Trendsetter Award in the "Product or service setting a trend" category for their artificial intelligence (AI) digital assistant that Promethean exclusively sells.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.