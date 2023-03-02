(PRNewsfoto/Promethean)

By evolving to meet customers' shifting technology needs, Promethean continues its dominance in the education market while also making inroads in the corporate sphere

SEATTLE, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean has been named the global leader in interactive flat panel displays (IFPDs) for education, according to Futuresource Consulting's Q4 2022 report on the World IFPD market. The company was named No. 1 by volume in the global K-12 education sector (excluding China) in 2018, and has held the top spot ever since, making this its fifth year in a row to receive this distinction.  

