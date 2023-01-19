(PRNewsfoto/Promethean)

With the new ActivPanel 9 and Merlyn digital assistant, Promethean continues leading the way in technology designed to support educators and transform classrooms

SEATTLE, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean, a leading global education technology company, will showcase its new ActivPanel 9 with ActivSync and the Symphony Classroom digital assistant by Merlyn Mind at this year's Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) in New Orleans, January 23 – 26.

