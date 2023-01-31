(PRNewsfoto/Promethean)

(PRNewsfoto/Promethean)

 By Promethean, Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence

The education technology company will exhibit its industry-leading interactive display at the annual TCEA convention, where it will offer a slate of informative sessions and demonstrations

SEATTLE, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean, a leading global education technology company, has received the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2022 designation for its newest interactive display, ActivPanel 9. The prestigious award recognizes the best education technology products from last year—those that have helped optimize teaching for educators and learning for their students.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.