There are a number of ways to make your home more resilient to extreme heat caused by climate change. In order to keep heat out, cover windows with drapes or shades and weather-strip windows and doors. Insulation will help keep the heat out, and window reflectors can help by reflecting heat back outside.

When possible, install window air conditioners to cool the house or building and insulate around them, so the cool air doesn’t escape and the hot air doesn’t come in. For those unable to afford the costs associated with adding these climate-resilient measures, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) can provide financial support.

For new constructions, passive houses may be the solution to beat increasing global temperatures. A type of housing that dates back centuries, passive houses rely on building walls, roofs, and windows with more insulation and seals, including triple-paned windows, highly insulated wall systems, and energy-efficient heat pumps. Implementing these architectural elements leads to a nearly air-tight building, reducing the amount of hot air that can enter.

OLYMPIA — Legislation prohibiting involuntary termination of electric or water services during extreme hot weather was approved by the state House of Representatives 64-31.

Current law prohibits utilities from terminating heat utility services between Nov. 15 and March 15 if a resident follows certain steps, including agreement to a payment plan.

