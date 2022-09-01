Incoming CFO Suzanne Colvin tapped to lead Finance as the Company accelerates; industry veterans Ross Clawson and Vija Williams assume expanded leadership roles.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., September 01, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PLACE, the industry's only all-in-one technology and business services platform powering the top 20% of real estate agents regardless of brokerage, announced today the hiring of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Suzanne Colvin and the key executive appointments of Ross Clawson to Chief Administrative Officer and Vija Williams to Head of Industry.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.