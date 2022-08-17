The Bellingham-based startup expands to over 130 teams and reports strong mid-year growth amid market shift

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 17, 2022  -- PLACE, the industry's only brokerage-agnostic technology and business services platform for top real estate professionals, today reported strong mid-year growth, launching 37 teams and expanding the PLACE footprint to 35 states and Canada. New PLACE teams in 2022 have added over $1.5B in combined sales volume to the platform, contributing over $40 million in gross commission income (GCI) revenue. These new partners represent four different brokerages across 19 different states.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.