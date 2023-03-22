SEATTLE, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anahata Graceland, the esteemed creator of the Royal Frenchel bulldog breed and founder of idDOG™, has released a new, insightful book titled "Dog Safety Guide for Your Home: The Unthinkable Emergency Happens Every Day." The book is a comprehensive guide that aims to educate dog owners about potential hazards and safety measures to protect their canine companions in various environments, including the home, garden, and during travel.

The "Dog Safety Guide for Your Home" contains full-color images of plants and mushrooms to assist in identifying potential dangers in the yard. It also offers techniques to keep dogs safe with minimal effort and cost. Graceland shares her vast experience of over 50 years as a breeder, providing readers with valuable insights, real-life stories, and best practices for protecting dogs in various situations, such as hot and cold temperatures, water safety, and travel safety.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.