SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proven Compliance Solutions Inc. (PCS), recognized throughout the industry for its excellence in North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) Reliability Standards compliance consulting services, is pleased to announce the addition of Kenneth (Kenn) Lamb, P.E. to its staff as NERC Consultant for Operations & Planning Standards. Kenn joins PCS after spending eighteen years in the industry as a Transmission Operations Engineer, Transmission Planning Engineer, and Distribution Engineering Manager that included NERC regulatory matters, along with studies, dynamic analysis, and reliability assessments associated with the NERC O&P Standards. His expertise includes power system operations and planning, resource interconnections, Protection & Control, and system studies, as well as being a former NERC certified Transmission Operator.
Kenn holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, a Master of Science in Power Systems Management and he is a Licensed Professional Engineer in the state of New Hampshire. As a NERC Consultant for PCS, he will use his vast experience and expertise to assist entities throughout North America in meeting Reliability Standards compliance.
Francis Esselman, PCS Vice President & Managing Partner, had this to say about Kenn joining the PCS team: "The hiring of Kenn is the result of an extensive search for the right person to ensure ongoing, sound advice for our clients. PCS looks forward to our journey ahead! Kenn, welcome to the team."
During his tenure in the electric industry, Kenn's engineering skills have been utilized in nearly all aspects of power system management across multiple electric utilities and Regions including:
- Responsible for all financial and ISO-NE and NERC regulatory filings and budgeting
- Oversaw the Power Generation Group and managed the budget for impacts
- Modified and implemented a COVID-19 response for all operations to continue successful service
- Managed $13 Million annual budget
- Managed 10-Year Planning Cycle
- Assisted with Control Room activities
- Conducted project modeling – equipment specification, protection schemes, etc.
- Utilized OTI Etap modeling software for load flows, short circuit analysis, etc.
- Conducted WECC path rating study
- Short circuit analysis for merchant interconnections
- Coordination of EMS Upgrades
- Developed Operating Procedures
- Coordinated Voltage Reduction Tests
- Developed settings for new projects to include relay and recloser settings
- Developed training for System Operators
- SCADA
- Microwave
- Protective Relay schemes
About joining the PCS team, Kenn had this to say: "I am excited to begin this next phase in my career, knowing that the PCS team I am now a part of has earned such respect throughout the industry. Their depth of leadership, experience and talent is worth the time for all registered entities to check out! I am impressed with PCS' commitment to provide exceptional services to its clients and my hope is to be yet another resource to contribute to this path of excellence."
PCS NERC Compliance Consulting Services has an unsurpassed track record in helping its customers succeed in NERC Regional Entity audits. Whether you need support in the area of Operations and Planning or Critical Infrastructure Protection, Generation Facility, Solar Facility, Wind Facility or Battery Storage site, PCS has the technical expertise and program management skills to help you attain your compliance goals. PCS delivers compliance interpretations based on extensive auditing experience, coupled with programs and processes that provide you confidence for your company's compliance.
For information on how PCS can support your organization's compliance needs, please contact Dale Zahn at 509-504-5496 or visit our website at http://www.provencompliance.com. #NERCcompliance #NERC #criticalinfrastructureprotection #weccreliability #ReliabilityFirst #Texas_RE_Inc. #SERC. #NPCC #CIP #Batterystorage
Media Contact
Dale Zahn, Proven Compliance Solutions Inc., +1 509-504-5496, dzahn@provencompliance.com
SOURCE Proven Compliance Solutions Inc.
