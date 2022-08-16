SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global Leader in Polar Adventures, has expanded its overnight camping opportunities for guests in Greenland as part of this season's portfolio of immersive experiences.

"Camping overnight in the Polar Regions has long captured the imaginations of our guests," says Thomas Lennartz, Vice-President of Sales for Quark Expeditions. "We launched our first camping options in Antarctica, where guests could bed down for the night while gazing up at the indigo glow of an Antarctic night. Antarctic Camping has been such a huge success that we're launching this season a new option for camping enthusiasts in the Arctic: the Greenland Camp Experience along the Tasermiut Fjord in South Greenland."

