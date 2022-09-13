SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global Leader in Polar Adventures, has introduced The Quark Protection Promise, the most flexible and consumer-friendly booking policy in the expedition industry—and it's permanent!

"The pandemic dramatically impacted the travel industry, ultimately challenging companies to enrich their booking terms with greater flexibility," said Wendy Batchelor, Vice-President of Marketing for Quark Expeditions. "Many travel operators, Quark Expeditions included, have provided guests with that much-needed flexibility over the past two years. Today, we're especially proud to announce we've introduced further enhancements that are now permanently embedded in our new Quark Protection Promise. Those guest benefits are here for good!"

