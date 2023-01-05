SEATTLE, Jan. 5, 2023 /CNW/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global leader in polar adventures, has kicked off the new year by launching a robust Escape Sale with polar voyages reduced by up to 45%—plus a variety of guest benefits.

"We're very excited about our recently-launched Escape Sale as it enables a cross-section of travelers to take advantage of deep savings that match their travel tastes," said Thomas Lennartz, Vice-president of Sales for Quark Expeditions. "The special offers—and perks—in our Escape Sale appeal to solo travelers, couples and groups."

