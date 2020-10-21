SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released its 5th annual Best and Worst Drivers by State Report. Many people have experienced driving in all parts of the country and have their thoughts on who is among the best or worst. What is your favorite and least favorite state to drive in? Do our rankings do it justice?
Visit the full report here: https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/the-best-and-worst-drivers-by-state
The worst driving states
- Wyoming
- Virginia
- Colorado
- New Jersey
- South Dakota
The best driving states
- West Virginia
- Missouri
- Michigan
- New Mexico
- Texas
Methodology
We analyzed over 2 million insurance quotes from QuoteWizard drivers to see which states had the best and worst drivers. To get rankings, we built a composite score between four driving incident factors:
- Accidents
- Speeding tickets
- DUIs
- Citations
Rankings are a composite score based on the rate of occurrence between the four ranking factors. States considered to have the worst drivers had the highest rates of each incident factor. States considered to have the best drivers had the lowest rates of each incident factor.
Rank (Worst to Best)
State
1
Wyoming
2
Virginia
3
Colorado
4
New Jersey
5
South Dakota
6
Vermont
7
Maryland
8
Washington
9
Ohio
10
South Carolina
11
Georgia
12
North Dakota
13
Oregon
14
California
15
Delaware
16
Nebraska
17
Wisconsin
18
Arkansas
19
Indiana
20
Idaho
21
Maine
22
Utah
23
Alaska
24
Kansas
25
Connecticut
26
New York
27
Tennessee
28
Iowa
29
Pennsylvania
30
Louisiana
31
Minnesota
32
Alabama
33
Massachusetts
34
New Hampshire
35
Rhode Island
36
Hawaii
37
Mississippi
38
North Carolina
39
Arizona
40
Oklahoma
41
Montana
42
Nevada
43
Kentucky
44
Illinois
45
Florida
46
Texas
47
New Mexico
48
Michigan
49
Missouri
50
West Virginia
About QuoteWizard QuoteWizard (quotewizard.com) is an insurance comparison marketplace for consumers looking to save on insurance. QuoteWizard provides consumers with direct access to thousands of qualified agents in all 50 states, as well as major carriers, who offer personalized quotes and the opportunity to save up to 40% on auto, home, health, and life insurance. Agents and carriers, in turn, benefit from millions of highly qualified leads, calls, and traffic to their site. Based in Seattle, QuoteWizard was founded in 2006.
For more information, go to quotewizard.com, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @quotewizard.
About LendingTree LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring, and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc.
Media Contacts:
Emily: emily@quotewizardnews.com
Nathan: nathan@quotewizardnews.com
Related Links
https://quotewizard.com
https://quotewizard.com/auto-insurance
https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/the-best-and-worst-drivers-by-state
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.