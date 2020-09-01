The 2020 Racial Equity Forum speakers are leaders who daily move the needle toward equity in industries central to our societal structure: economics, education, media and business. Speakers include (l to r): Janet M. Harvey, MCC: FORUM HOST, President & CEO of inviteCHANGE, LLC; Dr. Yusef Salaam: One of the "Exonerated Five" as told in Ava DuVernay's "When They See Us," criminal justice system reform advocate, board member of the Innocence Project; Robin DiAngelo, PhD: Professor, New York Times Bestselling Author of "White Fragility: Why Its So Hard For White People To Talk; James H. Pogue, PhD: Thought Leader, Researcher: Unconscious Bias, Diversity & Inclusion and Multi-Generational Intelligence; Zakiya E. Larry: FORUM MODERATOR, CEO of Quest Media Training, Media and Brand Strategy Expert; Ron Busby, Sr.: President/CEO of the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC,) Entrepreneur, White House African American Leadership Council