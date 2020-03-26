SEATTLE, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rad Power® Bikes is setting a new standard in ebike innovation with the limited release of the RadRunner Plus, a feature-rich version of the brand's groundbreaking electric utility bike that comes fully loaded with exclusive upgrades and accessories.
"The RadRunner Plus blends the accessible utilitarian design of the original RadRunner with an all-new collection of upgrades for riders craving a premium ebike experience," said Mike Radenbaugh, Rad Power Bikes' founder and CEO. "The result is a head-turning electric utility bike that makes it easier than ever to run errands across town or pick up a friend scooter style."
This upgraded ebike builds on the functionality of the RadRunner 1 with a 7-speed drivetrain and front suspension fork, two exclusive additions that allow riders to power over hills and conquer uneven terrain with ease. And, with the ebike's signature Passenger Package included as a standard feature, riders can adjust the driver's seat to their preferred height, slide back on the bench-style rear seat, or bring a passenger along for the ride. Drawing inspiration from vintage motorbikes and luxury cars of the 60s and 70s, the RadRunner Plus features a metallic silver and black paint scheme, espresso-colored seats and handlebar grips, and a bold new decal package.
In addition to these upgrades, the RadRunner Plus also comes standard with several accessories that add to its industry-leading value, including a full LCD display, front and rear fenders, and an all-new premium LED halo headlight. The RadRunner Plus also maintains many of the standout features of the base model, including 20-inch by 3.3-inch wide multi-terrain tires, a sturdy step-thru frame design, and a 300-pound (136 kg) load capacity, with an integrated rear deck that can carry up to 120 pounds (54 kg).
The RadRunner Plus will be available for pre-order in the U.S. for $1,699 USD (750W motor), in Canada for $2,299 CAD (500W motor), and in Europe for €1,599 EUR (250W motor), starting on March 26. For those who are ready to start riding now, the original RadRunner is available for $1,199 USD ($1,699 CAD, €1.199 EUR) online at radpowerbikes.com, radpowerbikes.ca, and radpowerbikes.eu.
About Rad Power® Bikes
Rad Power® Bikes is the largest ebike brand in North America. Founded in 2007, the global consumer-direct company boasts a full lineup of affordable ebikes and accessories that are changing the way people and goods move. The company designs all of its products in-house at its Seattle headquarters and operates international offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Utrecht, the Netherlands. The team of passionate ebike enthusiasts, product designers, and entrepreneurs create ebikes that are built for everything and priced for everyone.
