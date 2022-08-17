Radiant will exhibit solutions for evaluating the visual quality of automotive display integrations from tables 601 & 603 and will present a paper as part of the Display Metrology session at Vehicle Displays & Interfaces taking place September 27 and 28 in Novi, Michigan.

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of test and measurement solutions for automotive displays, announces that it will exhibit and lead a technical session at the SID (Society for Information Display) 29th Annual Vehicle Displays & Interfaces Symposium & Expo. The event takes place at a new location at the Sheraton Detroit Novi Hotel on September 27 and 28, 2022. Radiant will exhibit solutions for evaluating the visual quality of head-up displays (HUD) and other automotive display integrations from tables 601 & 603 in the exhibit hall and will present a paper during Session 5: Display Metrology on Wednesday, September 28, beginning at 10:40 A.M. local time.

