REDMOND, Wash., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiant Vision Systems, leading provider of automated visual inspection solutions for displays, announces that it will launch new high-resolution imaging metrology solutions for scientific test and measurement at the virtual Display Week 2021 exhibition. The Radiant booth will include new product information as well as video demonstrations of its imaging systems, optics, and automated software packages applied to measure and evaluate the quality of displays in mobile devices, extended reality (XR) headsets, and automotive integrations. Display Week will take place online Monday through Friday, May 17-21, with virtual exhibition, technical program, and networking available throughout the week, 24 hours a day.
Display Week is organized by the Society for Information Display (SID) and provides the leading forum for electronic display technology. A Gold Corporate Member of SID and sponsor of this year's Display Week, Radiant brings over twenty-five years of experience developing image-based measurement solutions and automated visual inspection software to the display industry. Radiant's ProMetric® Imaging Colorimeters and Photometers are chosen by manufacturers worldwide to ensure the quality of displays. Applied for scientific metrology, ProMetric systems are optimized to balance measurement accuracy and speed for application in display test labs and high-throughput production lines. ProMetric imaging systems feature optical filters that match standard CIE color-matching functions, enabling light measurement that simulates the human photopic response. Each ProMetric measurement capitalizes on the full resolution of the system's calibrated, temperature-stabilized image sensor, quantifying light values such as luminance, chromaticity, and intensity across millions of data points in seconds. Capturing data across the entire display at once ensures the efficiency of display test applications, where multiple points must be measured and rapidly compared to evaluate uniformity, contrast, random defects, mura, and pixel-level variation.
At this year's Display Week exhibition, Radiant will launch new camera models in its line of ProMetric Imaging Colorimeters and Photometers, building on the product family's proven legacy of imaging performance while expanding capabilities with new, higher-resolution sensor options. These new imaging solutions will continue to provide scientific quantification of light and color values for display testing, capturing more granular data for metrology as well as enhancing image analysis for detecting surface defects in device finish quality and cover glass inspection. While achieving faster measurement speeds than current ProMetric systems, the new imaging photometers and colorimeters will capture millions more data points per measurement image for greater precision during analysis. These improvements unlock new applications for display manufacturers whose processes rely on consistent measurement accuracy for increasingly small pixels (such as microLEDs), higher pixel densities (more pixels per inch, or PPI), higher angular resolutions (more pixels per degree, or PPD, as in augmented and virtual reality headsets), wider fields of view, and extended virtual image distances (as in augmented reality head-up displays, or AR HUD).
Radiant's virtual booth will showcase the capability of ProMetric imaging systems through product demonstration videos, case studies, and resources addressing unique segments of the display market. Video demonstrations will underscore the benefits of combining ProMetric imaging systems with software test packages to provide automated visual inspection for:
- Production-level quality control: Creating inline inspection routines that leverage software to synchronize test images, imager functions, and multi-step measurement and analysis sequences for fully automated visual inspection (using TrueTest™ Automated Visual Inspection Software).
- MicroLED, miniLED, OLED, and other emissive displays: Applying high-resolution imaging and patented image analysis methods for pixel-level measurement and correction (called demura, or pixel uniformity correction).
- Augmented, virtual, and mixed reality displays: Accurately evaluating visual elements in angular space as seen from the human eye position in headsets and glasses (applying Radiant's award-winning AR/VR Lens).
- Automotive head-up displays: Combining imaging systems, electronically adjustable lenses, and TT-HUD™ software for comprehensive, automated inspection of HUDs including new AR HUDs.
As a virtual platform, the Display Week exhibit provides access to product introductions, video demonstrations, and live chats with exhibitor representatives online, 24 hours a day, from any location. Registration to the exhibit is free at http://www.displayweek.org. Attendees can learn more about Radiant Vision Systems at the company's virtual booth or online at http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.
About Radiant Vision Systems
Radiant Vision Systems works with world-class brands and manufacturers to deliver creative visual inspection solutions that improve quality, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Radiant's legacy of technology innovation in photometric imaging and worldwide install base date back more than 25 years and address applications from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing. Radiant Vision Systems product lines include TrueTest™ automated visual inspection software for quality control, and ProMetric® imaging colorimeters, photometers, and light source measurement systems. Radiant is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA, with strategic offices in California, Michigan, China, Vietnam, and South Korea. Radiant has been a part of Konica Minolta's Sensing Business Unit since August 2015. For more information, visit http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.
