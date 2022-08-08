Radiant Logistics, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Radiant Logistics, Inc.)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Radiant Logistics, Inc.)

 By Radiant Logistics, Inc.

RENTON, Wash., Aug. 8, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American: RLGT) today announced that it has secured a new $200.0 million syndicated secured revolving credit facility (the "Secured Facility") to replace its existing $150.0 million revolving facility. The Secured Facility enhances the Company's financial flexibility, providing increased capacity to fund future acquisitions, capital expenditures or for other corporate purposes, including, if warranted at the time, the repurchase of the Company's common stock.

BofA Securities, Inc. acted as the book runner and joint lead arranger for the syndicated credit facility. Bank of Montreal acted as lender, joint lead arranger, and syndication agent. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. acted as lender and co-documentation agent. Keybank National Association acted as lender and co-documentation agent.  Bank of America, N.A., and Washington Federal Bank, National Association also acted as lenders. Bank of America, N.A. will also serve as administrative agent.

