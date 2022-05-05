Call Scheduled for Tuesday, May 10, at 4:30 PM Eastern
RENTON, Wash., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a third party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company, will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the Company's financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022.
The conference call is open to all interested parties, including individual investors and press. Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO will host the call.
Conference Call Details
Date/Time:
Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 4:30 PM Eastern
DIAL-IN:
US (844) 369-8770; Intl. (862) 298-0840
REPLAY:
May 11, 2022 at 9:30 AM Eastern to May 24, 2022 at 4:30 PM Eastern
Radiant Logistics (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company providing a full suite of technology enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions through a network of Radiant and agent -owned offices located throughout North America and other key global markets. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing to its customers around the world
