Radiant Logistics, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Radiant Logistics, Inc.)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Radiant Logistics, Inc.)

 By Radiant Logistics, Inc.

Call Scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, at 4:30 PM Eastern

RENTON, Wash., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the Company's financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.