REDMOND, Wash., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of scientific test and measurement solutions for visual display quality, announces that it will co-present one of the five Short Courses at the virtual Display Week Program taking place May 17-21, 2021. The course (Short Course S2) titled "Fundamentals of Display Metrology" is a four-hour technical presentation that provides an in-depth overview of measurement principles and equipment. The course is presented by leaders in the field of display testing, including Vice President of Product Development at Radiant Vision Systems, Jens Jørgen Jensen, as well as Dr. Reto Häring from Instrument Systems GmbH and Yutaka Maeda from Konica Minolta. Short Course S2 will be available to view online beginning Thursday, May 20, from the virtual Display Week conference platform.
"The significance of displays is evident in how pervasive they are across technologies and industries," states Jensen. "Displays define our interface capabilities and visual experiences with so many devices—and so much of a device's value in its display. This has placed a high price on display development and manufacturing, so accuracy and efficiency are critical."
Display metrology gives manufacturers an objective understanding of quality and performance through data, providing tools for display evaluation to safeguard innovation and manufacturing investment. During Short Course S2, Jensen and co-presenters will introduce the fundamental and standard principles of display metrology, how they were developed, and how they are applied to measure visual display qualities, which serve as indicators of display performance.
"Differences in technology, fabrication processes, and other factors cause visual display qualities to vary," Jensen explains. "Display metrology incorporates scientific methods and equipment to capture, quantify, and assess these qualities as values of brightness, color, uniformity, contrast, and more. Using this data, manufacturers can set objective limits on these qualities and determine whether variations fall in or outside of required performance parameters. Because measurement principles are universal, display performance can be applied equivalently across devices and industries. Further, standard measurement values and methods enable measurement by machines, automating inspection processes from design to production. Measurement systems are rapidly evolving to address needs for new display types and integrations. For professionals in the display industry, it is important to understand the building blocks of metrology, the tools that are available, and which tools offer the greatest benefits for specific applications to most effectively manage the manufacture of displays."
The "Fundamentals of Display Metrology" Short Course covers a range of topics, beginning with an introduction to the science of light and color, units of measurement, and international measurement standards. Presenters will describe technologies that apply these principles for automated display testing, including spot meters, imaging equipment, time-resolved meters, and spectroradiometers. Paired with software, this equipment is used to quantify and assess a range of display qualities from mura to pixel uniformity to flicker. The presentation will include examples from current display test equipment and software and will showcase the latest metrology systems for evaluating emerging displays from microLED to foldable to augmented & virtual reality devices. Because the course is offered online and on demand, beginning May 20 attendees can access the course from any location at any time and view course contents at their own pace. Attendees will also be able to submit questions directly to presenters using the online conference platform.
Presenting on behalf of Radiant Vision Systems, Vice President of Product Development Jens Jørgen Jensen directs the product development teams responsible for the company's camera hardware, firmware, product software, calibration software, and fixtures. Jensen received a master's degree in mechanical engineering from the Technical University of Denmark. He spent the next 23 years making measurement systems as the technical lead of the DANAK accredited photometric and colorimetric laboratory in Denmark, and afterward joined Radiant where he has contributed significantly to the company's engineering development in photometric and colorimetric imaging and analysis.
For more information about Short Course S2 "Fundamentals of Display Metrology" available on May 20, or to register for the Display Week technical program May 17-21, visit http://www.displayweek.org. Learn more about Radiant Vision Systems at http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.
About Radiant Vision Systems
Radiant Vision Systems works with world-class brands and manufacturers to deliver creative visual inspection solutions that improve quality, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Radiant's legacy of technology innovation in photometric imaging and worldwide install base date back more than 25 years and address applications from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing. Radiant Vision Systems product lines include TrueTest™ automated visual inspection software for quality control, and ProMetric® imaging colorimeters, photometers, and light source measurement systems. Radiant is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA, with strategic offices in California, Michigan, China, Vietnam, and South Korea. Radiant has been a part of Konica Minolta's Sensing Business Unit since August 2015. For more information, visit http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.
