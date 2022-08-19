The ProMetric® I61 Imaging Colorimeter receives a Gold-level award in the 2022 Laser Focus World Innovators Awards in recognition of its contribution to innovation in the optics and photonics community.
REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of imaging systems for scientific evaluation of light sources and displays, announces today that its ProMetric® I61 (61-megapixel) Imaging Colorimeter was recognized among the best by the 2022 Laser Focus World Innovators Awards. An esteemed and experienced panel of judges from the optics and photonics community recognized Radiant Vision Systems as a Gold honoree.
"On behalf of the Laser Focus World Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate Radiant Vision Systems on their Gold-level honoree status," said Laser Focus Word Editor-in-Chief Peter Fretty. "This competitive program allows Laser Focus World to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the photonics community this year."
Radiant Vision Systems introduced the ProMetric® I61 on May 17, 2021, providing the highest-resolution tristimulus imaging colorimeter available at 61 megapixels (9568 x 6380). Used to measure values of light and color for evaluation of light-emitting devices such as displays, backlit components, and light sources, imaging colorimeters apply internal color filters and calibrations that adhere to a model of standard human visual perception defined by the CIE (International Commission on Illumination). ProMetric Imaging Colorimeters from Radiant use tristimulus filters to achieve the closest innate system response to CIE color-matching functions for highly repeatable measurements of brightness (luminance) and color (chromaticity). Images enable rapid comparisons of values in spatial context to determine contrast, uniformity, defects, and more. For over 30 years, ProMetric imaging systems have provided manufacturers with efficient lab- and production-level tools to ensure that the design and manufacturing quality of their devices meets specifications, adheres to brand standards, and accurately reflects how devices are actually perceived.
In today's emerging display technologies, smaller and smaller light-emitting elements are leveraged for more seamless visuals and extended brightness, color, and contrast. Pixels of emissive displays (OLED, microLED, miniLED) are not only difficult to measure because of their size, they are also prone to variability, each emitting light separately with brightness and color values dependent on input driving current. This variability can cause non-uniformity that may be visible in a display screen, impacting usability and brand perception.
"Today's display manufacturers are becoming more concerned with measuring pixels due to their emissive nature," states Radiant Vision Systems CEO, Doug Kreysar. "Pixel-level measurements can be used to calculate pixel differences in order to calibrate a display to uniform output—a process called 'demura' or pixel-uniformity correction. However, at the pixel size and density of new OLED and microLED displays, the majority of today's imaging systems don't offer sufficient resolution to discern individual pixel output. Radiant introduced the ProMetric I61 for applications like these, where additional measurement precision is needed and where the success of an application is highly dependent on measurement accuracy and speed."
The ProMetric I61 applies 61 megapixels of imaging precision to measure all pixels in a display in maximum detail while still capturing the entire display in a single image. A complete measurement of all pixels in a display can be completed in less than 2 seconds. With this speed advantage, manufacturers can apply the ProMetric I61 for production-level applications that include in-line quality control and demura.
"The ProMetric I61 is the result of extensive component testing and innovative engineering by the Radiant team to ensure all important qualities of the imaging system—resolution, accuracy, and speed—are maximized to meet real manufacturing demands for metrology in automated visual inspection," states Kreysar. "We are proud to have this effort recognized by the 2022 Laser Focus World Innovators Awards."
Published since 1965, Laser Focus World has become the most trusted global resource for engineers, researchers, scientists, and technical professionals by providing comprehensive coverage of photonics technologies, applications, and markets. Laser Focus World reports on and analyzes the latest developments and significant trends in both the technology and business of photonics worldwide — and offers greater technical depth than any other publication in the field.
About Radiant Vision Systems
Radiant Vision Systems works with world-class brands and manufacturers to deliver creative visual inspection solutions that improve quality, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Radiant's legacy of technology innovation in photometric imaging and worldwide install base date back more than 30 years and address applications from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing. Radiant Vision Systems product lines include TrueTest™ automated visual inspection software for quality control, and ProMetric® imaging colorimeters, photometers, and light source measurement systems. Radiant is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA, with strategic offices in California, Michigan, China, South Korea, and Vietnam. Radiant has been a part of Konica Minolta's Sensing Business Unit since August 2015. For more information, visit http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.
