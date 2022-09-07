Optics Development Manager, Eric Eisenberg, introduces "A Flexible Solution for XR Display Testing: Replicating the Human Eye in More Headsets and Smart Glasses" during the virtual conference, taking place Sept. 20-21.

REDMOND, Wash., Sep. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of test and measurement solutions for displays and light sources, announces that it will sponsor and lead a presentation at the upcoming DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants) AR/VR Display Forum. This two-day virtual conference takes place September 20-21, 2022, with presentations broadcasted from 6:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. Pacific Time (PDT) and full event access to recordings for 30 days after the event for registered attendees. Radiant's presentation will be led by Optics Development Manager, Eric Eisenberg, who will introduce "A Flexible Solution for XR Display Testing: Replicating the Human Eye in More Headsets and Smart Glasses" beginning with a live broadcast on Tuesday, September 20, from 4:30 to 5:30 P.M. PDT.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.